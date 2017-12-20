Long-term partnership with China

PAKISTAN and China have unveiled a long-term cooperation plan in economic development envisioning cooperation until at least 2030 in areas ranging from infrastructure to information technology. The Long Term Plan (LPT) launched by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing at a ceremony in Islamabad highlighted key cooperation areas between the two friendly countries which included connectivity with a road and rail infrastructure, information network infrastructure, energy, trade and industrial parks, agriculture, poverty alleviation and tourism.

Ever since the historic project of CPEC was launched, some elements have been trying to create confusion about aims and objects as well as details of cooperation between the two time-tested friends in different fields. Long Term Plan was only recently finalized by the Joint Cooperation Committee of Pakistan and China on CPEC and now it has been made a public document to annul false apprehensions and propaganda campaign aimed at creating differences among provinces about what it contained for them. The document shows all provinces and regions would equally benefit in different ways as implementation of the project moves ahead. Ahsan Iqbal also emphasized that the core objective of the LTP was to ensure inclusive growth all over Pakistan. The Minister himself has been arguing that the lopsided developmental approach of 1960s creates economic and social disparities, therefore, one should not expect that the plan negotiated by him, in any way, would ignore any province or region of the country. And it is now evident that road, rail and other connectivity projects as well as industrial parks have been planned for the entire country and those propagating otherwise are simply misleading people to get undue advantage. The opposition of some foreign powers to the implementation of CPEC is in itself a proof that the project has far-reaching significance for people of Pakistan and our enemies cannot digest the prospects of Pakistan achieving rapid socio-economic growth. The speed with which CPEC projects are being completed would transform the entire landscape of the country during the next few years. Already, as informed by the Minister for Planning, 27 billion dollars worth of investment (out of total 46 billion dollar) has been energized, which is, indeed, a great achievement. We hope the entire nation would stand united to foil conspiracies against a project that has economic as well as strategic significance for Pakistan.

