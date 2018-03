RAWALPINDI : The second All Pakistan Long Range Shooting Championship started on Monday at the Pano Aqil garrison, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Shooters from the armed forces, law enforcement and other departments will participate in the four-day championship.

Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza was the chief guest on the occasion, added ISPR.

Orignally published by INP