Long march will be important milestone: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that our long march will be an important milestone in the country’s political history.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached the residence of PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood where he met Murtaza Mehmood, Ali Mehmood, Ata Gilani and other leaders.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood discussed the political situation and the strategy for the long March in detail. Addressing the media on the occasion, Chairman PPP said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) government out of PPP’s fear has started false propaganda against its public representatives.

In the long march of Pakistan Peoples Party, the participation of millions of people will identify the popularity of Imran Khan among people of the country.

He said that the long march of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be a charge sheet against Imran Khan government. On February 27, the armies of the people afflicted by inflation and unemployment will turn towards Islamabad.