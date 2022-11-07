Long march to resume on Tuesday from Wazirabad: Imran

Advised 10 days rest after discharging from hospital

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the party’s long march will resume from Tuesday from Wazirabad — the same point where he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt last Thursday.

While addressing a press conference from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore, the PTI chief said that he will address the march every day and that in the next 10-14 days the rally will reach Rawalpindi from where he will lead the party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march.

He urged everyone to come out and participate in the march.

He said that he wants a transparent investigation into the Wazirabad incident but an FIR has not been registered yet.

“[The] FIR hasn’t been registered because they [the police] say we are ready to register a case against the PM and [interior minister] Rana Sanaullah but not Major General Faisal Raheem,” he claimed.

During the press conference, the PTI chief said that he has a few questions that he wants to be answered. “First, there are people in Pakistan that are above the law, does the Constitution allow this?”

Reiterating that three people were involved in his assassination bid, Imran demanded a transparent investigation and main tained that only a probe would determine “the truth”.

“It is my right to register an FIR against them,” he said, adding that how is it possible that a Punjab police under the provincial government “keep on giving excuses” and not registering a case.

Referring to the DG ISPR’s statement made yesterday, Imran said that it was “shocking” that the military’s media wing spokesperson said that criticising a military official was akin to defaming the Pakistan Army.

This means if I say a judge is wrong, this means the entire judiciary is wrong. If someone says there is a corrupt person in PTI and I say that you have said that the entire party is corrupt. Is there any logic?” Imran asked.

“Mr DG ISPR, have you noticed what you are saying? This means if I say a judge is wrong it would mean the entire judiciary is wrong, and if someone says there is a corrupt person in [the] PTI and I would say that you have said that the entire party is corrupt. Is there any logic?” he asked.

He further questioned, while addressing the DG ISPR, “why does the army then carry court-martials?”, adding that it is because an officer does something wrong which is why such a practice is carried.

Imran claimed that an attack on him was a conspiracy conspired by the three men he had accused of being behind it. “It is my right to register a case. I am the ex-PM of the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan was discharged from hospital on Sunday while the medical board advised him to take rest for ten days after he survived an assassination attempt during the long march at Wazirabad.

Sources privy to the matter said that the medical board discharged the former premier at 11 am and told him to avoid putting weight on his right leg, adding that after discharging from the hospital, Imran Khan arrived at Zaman Park.

While the medical board will continue the medical examination of the PTI chief for one week, and Imran Khan could undergo a computerized tomography scan if needed, sources added.