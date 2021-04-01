‘Long live Pakistan’ – Top designer HSY feels honour after meeting COAS Bajwa

LAHORE – Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY, one of the biggest names and trendsetter in Pakistan’s fashion industry, has shared his feelings after getting a chance to meet with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The leading designer and TV host took to Instagram and wrote: “It was a huge honor to get to meet Chief of the Army General Bajwa”.

He also revealed that his uncles have all served the armed forces. “My mammoos and chachas have all served with honor and dignity in the Pakistan Army, the Air force and the Pakistan Navy,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy)

“I have seen first hand their dedication and commitment and their willing to put their lives in danger to protect and safeguard our Country”.

“I have always held the armed forces in the highest regard and was humbled to have met Gen Bajwa at the Pride of Pakistan Pavilion. Long live Pakistan,” he concluded.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/usman-mukhtar-ties-the-knot/