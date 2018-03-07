Long investment openings available in Pakistan: SBI

Karachi

Chairperson of Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon in her address to the Pak-Kuwait Investment Conference being held at Kuwait by the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that excellent long term investment opportunities are available in Pakistan.

She said that rapidly expanding market has potential for the investors to earn benefit, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Speaking about her visit to Kuwait, she said that one of the objectives of the visit is to create awareness among the investors of Kuwait about the investment opportunities in the rapidly expanding markets of Pakistan.

Naheed said that good investment opportunities are available in Pakistan and Kuwait in energy, infrastructure, health, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, transportation, food and other sectors

She also informed the participants of the conference about the special economic zones in Khairpur, Bin Qasim and Korangi as well as about the importance of Dhabeeji Special Economic Zone which has been introduced under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), project. Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kuwait Ghulam Dastagir and Chairman of Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan Naeem Zamindar also addressed to the conference.

Meanwhile, the SBI Chairperson along with others met Managing Director Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Farouk Bastaki.

The KIA official briefed about the possibilities of investments in oil, housing, infrastructure, hospitality, transport and other sectors.

He said that the government of Kuwait has been investing in Pakistan for years in banking, hospitality, power and other sectors. Meezan Bank, Movenpick and K-Electric are some examples of these investments, he added.

During her visit, Naheed also met Director General Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Abdul Wahab Al Bader.

She also held meetings with investors of Kuwait and Pakistani businessmen. The investors also showed their interests in investment in the Nooriabad Industrial Park and agreed to hold further meetings in this regard.—APP