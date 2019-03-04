Long delays and adjournments

Only the other day an Arab fellow told me that in his country around six to seven cases given on the cause list are heard every day by a Qazi (Judge) and those are decided in a week or two. And no question of hiring advocates on high fees as we see in our Pakistani society. This is called inexpensive and expeditious justice to the litigant public. On the contrary, seeking justice in Pakistan consumes generations. I personally know many litigants who have exhausted all available resources and they have become bankrupt and impecunious but still justice remains elusive for them. Only the other day, a lawyer from Multan told me that whenever he moves an application for speedy administration of justice. All judicial officers turn hostile towards him. He was of the opinion that seeking speedy justice for his clients has been very detrimental for his practice as a professional lawyer because when judicial officers give long adjournments then justice seekers run away from and hire other lawyers who know other tricks of the trade. The above dismal state of affairs calls for reforming and revolutionising our justice system. More fundamental and substantive reforms are needed, including changes in legal content and legal process; the streamlining of institutional systems and processes; and more thorough monitoring and evaluation systems that incorporate necessary feedback mechanisms appear vital to any further enhancement in the administration of justice in Pakistan. There is an urgent need for judicial reforms with the capacity to generate spill-over effects for overall adjudicatory efficiency and effectiveness.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

