Long-broken sewerage line being laid at last

Staff Reporter

A new sewerage system is being laid on the road adjacent to the Saddar Parking Plaza in Karachi. A road connecting the plaza to St Patrick’s Church and CIA Centre has been inundated with sewage water for the whole past year and the development work is being done to clear the road. Thousands of commuters use this road to get to main Saddar and during peak hours, the area is plagued by traffic jams. Recently, the KDA started laying down a new sewerage system on the road adjacent to the Saddar Parking Plaza. The road that connects Lines Area to Saddar has been closed for traffic because of the construction work. Half of the main road leading from the Lines Area Corridor to Saddar has also been partially closed for development work. KDA’s site engineer, Shahnawaz Ahmedsaid that a new sewerage line is being laid in order to resolve the area’s sewage issues. He said that the development work would be completed by the first week of February.