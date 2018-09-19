Long awaited issues of journalists to be resolved: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information & Archives, Law & Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that long awaited issues of journalists will be endorsed on prior basis by the Sindh government, health card scheme soon be implemented.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was invited in the convention at Karachi Press Club by the Karachi Union of Journalists. The convention was attended by large number of prominent journalists. The convention was arranged by senior journalists of Federal Union of Journalist President G M Jamali, aaijaz Jamali, Hassan Abbas, and others who welcomed Adviser to the CM on Information and Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

During the convention, the agenda was to discussed with number of issued of the journalists including salaries of workers of the print and electronic media. Non payment of salaries to the journalists, termination from the jobs, abolition/ step down of contract system, health facilities to the journalists and establishment of eight wage board award were also addressed in the convention.

It was discussed that the Print and Electronic media houses owners did not released the salaries of journalists for five to six months, the reason,journalists are facing hardship and unable to support their families. Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information & Archives, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab assured the journalists that he would dialog to the government regarding the issues of media persons and will effort to resolve their matter on war footing basis.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anticorruption said in the past, dummy newspapers were also obliged with the advertisement, now and after black listing of those newspapers the distribution of advertisement will be transparent.

On a query, Advisor Information said that Pakistan Peoples Party never compromise on the freedom of expression. “I have ordered that Information Department Government of Sindh for the revive advertisement policy and it will soon be approved by the Sindh Cabinet. He added

At this occasion APNS Journal Secretary Syed Sarmad Ali, President CPNE Jabbar Khatak, President FUJ, G.M. Jamali, President KUJ, Ajiz Jamali and other renowned journalists and stake holder of Journalists Society like APNS, CPNE, KUJ and others address at the occasion.

