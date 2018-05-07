Lone defender of Kh Asif

The Prime Minister of Pakistan S K Abbasi thinks that Kh Asif has done nothing wrong. Iqama and his employment did not matter at all. I find it hard to believe that no breach of trust has taken place. No one can condone his act and betrayal of trust. Considering all the circumstances and his confession Kh Asif was disqualified for life. His political career is over. IHK’s decision must be applauded and appreciated. I do not think that any other country could have tolerated such breach by its public official. Prime Minister should act wisely.

Kh Asif had held very sensitive cabinet portfolios including defence & foreign ministry. Mr. Abbasi also believes in Aliens theory presented by Sharif. The Election Commission has dismissed this claim of a disgruntled politician. Perhaps both of them have lost touch with the round realities, while blaming aliens for their own follies.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

