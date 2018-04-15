London should raise issue of human rights during Modi’s visit to UK, says Ali Raza Syed

BRUSSELS : Chairman Kashmir Council EU Mr Ali Raza Syed called upon British Government to raise issue of human rights of oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir during upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UK.

According to the reports, Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Kingdom on 18-19 April. Besides participation in Common Wealth’s meetings, Modi will take part in bilateral talks in order to sign a dozen agreements to boost Delhi-London ties.

In a statement from Brussels Chairman Kashmir Council EU expressed hope the British Prime Minister Theresa May will put issue of human rights during her meeting with PM Modi. London should bound Delhi to improve the conditions of the human rights in IHK.

He also asked the human rights organizations and as well as Kashmiris based in UK to largely participate in protest during the upcoming Modi’s visit to the kingdom.

Ali Raza Syed also demanded severe punishment to the perpetrators of rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa Bano of Kathua area of Jammu region.

He said that the shocking crime was a ruthless attack on humanity and followers of every religion and human ideology condemns such shameful act of barbarism.

He added that the rape and murder of the minor girl in a temple and protest in favour of the killers and rapists should be an embarrassment for the Indian so-called democracy and the civil society. Those who committed the heinous crime against the innocent and minor girl were harsh animals and deserved severe punishment, he said.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU urged the international community to intervene in the worsening situation of human rights in IHK and help the Kashmiris in securing their right to self-determination.

He also expressed anguish and serious concern over the targeted killing of Kashmiri youth which has become almost a daily affair in the occupied territory.

“Kashmir dispute is a reality and use of force cannot prevent the people of Kashmir struggling for the past 70 years.

They are struggling despite Indian state terrorism in the presence of a huge military and might on ground here,” he said.

Orignally published by INP