London reveals conditions for lifting Russia sanctions

The UK could lift its “crippling” sanctions should Russia withdraw from Ukraine and commit to abstaining from “further aggression,” Britain’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has revealed. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Truss said they “should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression.”

She described the sanctions as the “hard lever” that should be used when dealing with Russia – which she claimed had not complied with the “multiple agreements” it had signed up to. Truss has told a British newspaper such a move would be contingent on Moscow’s withdrawal from Ukraine.

She further said that the lifting of sanctions should be seen as the incentive in exchange for which Russian President Vladimir Putin would be required to stop his military campaign in Ukraine. TLTP