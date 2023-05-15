‘London Plan’ is to keep me in jail for next 10 years, alleges Imran Khan

Islamabad: Just as the ruling alliance is set to kick-start its sit-in against the Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for allegedly supporting Imran Khan, the former prime minister has revealed the details of an alleged “London Plan” which has been devised to keep him out of the politics to delay and rig elections.

In a series of tweets early on Monday, Imran Khan claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government also plans to humiliate him by putting his wife, Bushra Bibi, in jail.

“Using [the] pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail and using some sedition law to keep me inside for [the] next ten years,” said Imran Khan.

After the PTI chairman was taken into custody by many paramilitary soldiers last week and turned over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), members of his party turned to violence, destroying military and governmental facilities. Since then, the army has gathered up thousands of party members as it reaffirmed its commitment to bringing all those responsible for the violence on May 9 to justice.

Later, declaring Khan’s arrest to be unlawful, the Supreme Court issued an order for his release. The government criticised that choice, indicating that the conflict is far from over.

The ruling PDM had previously declared holding a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court in response to CJP Bandial’s “undue facilitation” of Khan.

Khan referred to it as a “drama” and stated: “The JUI-F drama being done outside the SC is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn’t give a verdict according to the Constitution.”

Imran Khan claimed that the coalition government will once again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open) today.

The former premier — whose senior party leadership is behind bars after violent protests that erupted following his arrest from court premises — accused the authorities concerned of violating basic human rights.

Referring to the incidents, Imran Khan said: “Then will follow a complete crackdown on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers. And finally, they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. (Just as they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan).”

“To ensure there’s no public relation, they have done two things, first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled,” he claimed.