London Mayor calls for misogyny

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Thursday urged legislators to make misogyny a hate crime. Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme, Khan described violence targeting women and girls as an “epidemic”.

“Between last year’s International Women’s Day and this year’s International Women’s Day, 180 women were killed at the hands of men across the country,” Khan said.

“We do have an epidemic when it comes to violence against women and girls,” he said. Khan said: “Girls at a young age are changing the way they dress on the way to school because of the way they are treated by boys.