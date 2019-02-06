London conference expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

British MPs, former Norwegian PM Kjell support joint resolution on Kashmir

Observer Report

London

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik, members of the British Parliament and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday unanimously supported a joint resolution tabled against gross human rights’ violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir – a development which Qureshi termed as “massive”.

All leaders expressed grave concerns on the true scale of India’s brutalities in Occupied Kashmir as determined by the reports of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group which was revealed in October 2018.

The resolution stated that the Kashmir conflict should be resolved accordingly with the UN resolutions. The leaders urged the international community to take concrete measures to address and halt human rights’ violations in the occupied Kashmir.

The meeting determined that issues of Kashmiri people have increased while the dispute has not been addressed and it has negative implications for regional peace and security. The resolution stressed on the need of providing immediate medical assistance to the people of Kashmir who were shot by pellet guns.

Meanwhile, a resolution presented by Lord Qurban Hussain at the conference was unanimously approved by the international conference in London to express solidarity with Kashmiris which condemned the atrocities committed by Indian military on Kashmiris.

The forum demanded world bodies to stop human rights violations in the occupied territory. It also extended support to Kashmiris in their just struggle. All the Pakistani and British dignitaries present on this occasion unanimously approved the resolution.

Addressing the conference, Member of the British House of Lords, Sayeeda Warsi said, sexual violence in occupied Kashmir as a tool of war is most horrific and India is failing to fulfill its responsibility.

Labour MP and shadow British Foreign Minister Debbie Abrahams said, we need to wake up international community to take interest in the issue of Kashmir and their right of self determination. He said India is a member of commonwealth and by its rule should respect human rights.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake said there is a special role for the UK government in terms of the historic role that it has to play for resolving the Kashmir dispute.Labour MP Sharron Debbie said Kashmir has become a horror story but peace can never be achieved by violent means.

EX-prime minister of Norway Mr Kjell Magne Bondevick said Kashmir is the longest lasting conflict. People are suffering, adding that huge abuses have created refugee problem.

