Lolab Avalanche: Bodies of 3 hunters recovered after 6 days

Kupwara, Iok

Six days after three hunters were buried under a massive snow avalanche in Lashkote forests of Kupwara district, their bodies were retrieved late on Thursday by a joint search and rescue team of police and army, authorities said.

Members of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and locals assisted in the operation that lasted over 30 hours in high altitude forest area.

Muhammad Altaf son of Haider Ali and Ghulam Muhammad Lone son of Ali Muhammad Lone, both residents of Warnow village, and Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Rasool of Dardpora village ventured into forest area for hunting on February 24, but were buried under a snow avalanche. “The policemen assisted by army and locals continued rescue and search operation throughout the night.—GK