The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFT) -LokVirsa would organize various activities under its plan to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm. According to schedule issued here, the LokVirsa has planned to organize exhibitions of artisans at work and books in collaboration with National Library of Pakistan, Screening of video documentaries on Pakistan, Independence Day cake cutting ceremony and MilliNaghma show.

The exhibition of artisans at work would feature master artisans in different craft field representing all provinces including GilgitBaltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to demonstrate their skills at Heritage Museum. The folk singers would also present patriotic national songs in connection with Independence Day during the MilliNaghma show. Folk artists and musicians will also perform throughout the day and present popular national and folk songs. The students of various schools were also invited to the cultural activities.