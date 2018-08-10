Lok Virsa to organize number of cultural activities to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize number of activities to celebrate Independence Day on August 14.

According to official document, Lok Virsa would organize an exhibition titled “artisans-at-work”. The exhibition will feature master artisans in different craft fields representing all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to demonstrate their skills at Heritage Museum.

Folk artists and musicians will perform throughout the day and present popular national and folk songs at Lok Virsa.

Traditional drummers will be invited to give recurring performances at Heritage Museum and entertain their visitors on Independence Day.

An exhibition of children art would also be arranged and products prepared by children would be displayed for public on Independence Day.

