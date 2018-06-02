Lok Virsa to organize exhibition on traditional calligraphy

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold an exhibition on “Traditional Calligraphy by calligraphist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal” from June 8 to 14 at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian marking the holy month of Ramadan.

The exhibition will comprise of fifty calligraphic artifacts/paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, wood work, copper, precious stones. Calligraphy, a centuries-old decorative ornamental handwriting art, hails from the Greek civilization. The word ‘calligraphy’ is a combination of two Greek words ‘kalli’ (beautiful) and ‘graphia’ (to write).

Since the advent of Islam, its holy book, the Quran, was written on different mediums. Calligraphists of that era used many writing styles to transcribe the manuscript of the holy book. Azim’s calligraphy stresses on the sacredness and spirit of the written word with subjective aesthetics in pure oriental tradition.—APP

