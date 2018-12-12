Lok Virsa to hold Milli Naghma contest to mark Quaid’s birth anniversary

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), has announced to hold a “Milli Naghmas Contest: Tribute to Quaid” marking the forthcoming Quaid-i-Azam Day celebrations falling on 25 Dec for students and youngsters.

Only amateur youth (age group: 12-18 years) can participate in the event and get registered for the contest till December 12. Authentic milli naghmas written to pay tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his valuable contribution towards creation of Pakistan will be included in the contest.

Cash prizes (1st Rs. 15,000/-, 2nd Rs. 10,000/- and 3rd Rs. 8,000/-) will be granted to three top winning contestants on the recommendations of a jury comprising experts in the field of music. While two consolation prizes worth Rs. 5,000/- each will also be awarded to the contestants securing 4th and 5th positions.

According to the organizers, the event is an opportunity for the youngsters to explore their hidden talent and show their skills on a platform of national level, while the contest will also create awareness among the youngsters about the significance of celebrating national days.

Lok Virsa with its mandate is focusing on the promotion of folk heritage of Pakistan in a way that is relevant to people of all ages and backgrounds and to provide more meaning and depth in life.

The promotion of folk heritage will also create more space for expressing diversity within our culture, asserting cultural autonomy and dignity and could contribute towards being a stronger democracy and a stronger nation, the organizers said.—APP

