Lok Virsa to hold Mili Naghma contest

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), will hold a “Milli Naghmas Contest: Tribute to Quaid” marking the forthcoming Quaid-i-Azam Day celebrations falling on December 25 for students and youngsters. Only amateur youth (age group: 12-18 years) can participate in the event.

Authentic “milli naghmas” written to pay tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his valuable contribution towards creation of Pakistan will be included in the contest. Cash prizes (1st Rs15,000/-, 2nd Rs10,000/- and 3rd Rs8,000/-) will be granted to three top winning contestants on the recommendations of a jury comprising experts in the field of music. While two consolation prizes worth Rs5,000/- each will also be awarded to the contestants securing 4th and 5th positions.

The exhibition comprises more than 200 photographs showing Quaid’s life, his family members and various stages of Pakistan Movement.—APP

