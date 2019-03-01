Lok Virsa screens Iranian film

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will screen Iranian film, Kissing the Moon-Like Face under its Mandwa Film Club here on March 2(Tomorrow) for the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Released in 2012, the film, a social drama about War and Friendship, directed by Homayoun Assadian and written by Manouchehr Mohammadi stars Shirin Yazdanbakhsh, Rabe’e Madani, Sheida Khaligh and others. The story revolves around two old women Ehteramossadat and Forugh being closely related and neighbors for more than 40 years awaiting the return of their sons’ bodies who martyred at Iran-Iraq war 20 years ago and the self-sacrifice done by Ehteramossadat.

Their sons have both gone during war. Foroogh is struggling with a serious illness and has only a few months left, according to the doctors. Suddenly they’re given the news that parts of Ehteram’s son’s body have been found.—APP

