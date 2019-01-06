Lok Virsa screens classic Urdu film ‘Saiqa’

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club has organized a screening of classic Urdu film “Saiqa” (1968) here at its media centre. Film “Saiqa”, directed by Laiq Akhtar, starring Shamim Ara, Mohammad Ali and Darpan, was a super hit film of the time.

It is most remembered for it’s outstanding music composed by Nisar Bazmi featuring voices of Mala, Naseem Begum, Runa Laila, Mehdi Hassan, and Ahmad Rushdi. Some memorable classics include “A Baharo, Gawah Rehna, A Nazaro, Gawah Rehna”, “A Meri Zindagi, A Meri Aarzoo”.

The film screening was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. Incharge Mandwa Film Club Aijaz Gul said that the club welcomes new year with screening of classic Urdu film Lok Virsa Mandwa film club will continue its effort to promote Pakistan film industry and its artists by projecting their work here at Lok Virsa.

As well as we are promoting the soft image and projecting the positivity of our country in the world—APP

