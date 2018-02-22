Lok Virsa to screen Hollywood classic film on tomorrow

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club will organize screening of Hollywood classic film ‘The Best Years of Our Lives’ (1946) on February 24 at its media center.

The film was directed by William Wyler and Produced by Samuel Goldwyn.

‘The Best Years of Our Lives’ is a true Hollywood classic, starring some of the greatest actors that Hollywood has known such as Fredric Marc, Teresa Wright, Harold Russel and Myrna Loy.

It won seven Academy awards and remains the sixth best selling film of all times in the UK theatres.—APP

