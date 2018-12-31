Lok Virsa pays tribute to Malka-e-Tarannum

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club has paid glowing tribute to Malka-e-Tarannum (late) Madam Noor Jahan by screening ever green film “Baji” 1963 here at its media center. Film “Baji” was directed by S.Suleiman, features poetry by Ahmad Rahi composed in beautiful melodies by Saleem Iqbal.

Full star cast include Nayyar Sultana, Darpan, Zeba, Lehri, Salma Mumtaz and Talish. Songs were recorded in voices of Madam Noor Jahan, Naseem Begum, Najma Niazi, Saleem Raza, Farida Khanum, Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and Ustad Naz. “Film “Baji” is remembered today for it’s music and array of guest stars which was the first of it’s kind in that era.Some famous songs include “Chanda Tori Chandni Mein”, “Dil Kay Afsanay Nigahon Ki Zuban Tak Pohnchay”.

“ Madam Noor Jehan also known by honorific title Malika-e-Tarannum, the Queen of melody, was playback singer and actress who worked first in British India and then in Pakistan. She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time especially throughout South Asia and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum in Pakistan.—APP

