Lok Virsa organizes training workshop

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa, organized a week-long training workshop for artisans here at Heritage Museum.

The purpose of the workshop was to introduce these artisans to modern and innovative techniques of skills refinement, presentation and marketing which will enable them to upsell their work meeting the challenges of modern day economy. The training were given in Ajrak making, beads work, Swati & Kashmiri shawl embroidery, Kashmiri wood carving, Gabba,Truck art, Stone Carving and Lacquer Art.—APP

