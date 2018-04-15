Lok Virsa organizes screening of classic film “Dillagi”

ISLAMABAD :Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club organized screening of this Nadeem and Shabnam starrer classic film from the year 1974 “Dillagi”.A large number of cinema enthusiasts from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the screening. “Dillagi” was a most beloved romantic film of it’s era starring the two popular leading actors. In addition to these lead actors, Nayyar Sultana , Lehri, Talish and Albela provide the support roles. The film was directed by Aslam with a soundtrack by Master Rafiq Ali. Noorjahan, Mehdi Hassan, and Masood Rana bring up the vocals for songs such as ” Sayyan Anari, Meray Dil Ko Jalaye Ray”, ” Dillagi Mein Aisi Dil Ko Lagi Keh Dil Khoh Geya” and ” Ham Chalay Is Jahan

