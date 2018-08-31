Lok Virsa organizes literary session

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has organized ‘Muzakra’ a literary session on the folk poetry by brides of Kakar tribes of Balochistan “Anghayi” literally meaning reverberation here at Lok Virsa Media Centre. Dr. Ali Kumail Qazlabash, who is a researcher, critic, poet, translator and a teacher, sheded a spotlight on “Anghayi” and its social and cultural impacts. Kakar tribe is a Pashtoon tribe living in the Zhob and Loralai districts of Baluchistan province.

While speaking to the audience Dr. Ali Kumail Qazlabash said, Brides recite “Anghayi” extempore in rhythmic form, recounting the pain and injustice administered to them by their immediate close male relatives. He said that “Anghayi” is therefore a strong indigenous feminist voice coming from socio-economically weaker tribe of women.—APP

