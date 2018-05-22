Lok Virsa organises seminar on importance of museums

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) organized a seminar on the topic “Importance of Museums in Community Development” here at Heritage Museum, marking the International Museum Day.

This day is celebrated annually by the world community to raise awareness about the fact that the museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people.

Dr. Aisha Imdad, Head, Department of Architecture and Design, COMSATS University, Islamabad and Dr. Syed Aneel Ahmad Gilani, Director (Botanical Sciences), PMNH gave detailed multi-media presentations highlighting the subject matter. Deputy Director (Museum), Lok Virsa apprised the participants about the initiatives taken by Lok Virsa towards mobilization of youth community in the museum activities/programs.

An exhibition of artisans-at-work featuring master artisans in traditional doll making, block printing, embroidery, wood works, etc. was also arranged at this occasion. PMNH also set up a display of their products at Heritage Museum. In his address, Dr. Muhammad Rafique, Director General, PMNH shed light on the role of museum in community development.—APP

