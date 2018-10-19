Lok Virsa Open Mic resumes auditions for new talent

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Open Mic on Thursday resumed weekly auditions for new talent at Mai Bhagi Hall. Open Mic at Lok Virsa serves as an academy to a growing base of young, amateur singers from the twin cities. Harnessing their talent and confidence, the Open Mic platform gives opportunity to it’s rising stars to perform on various other stages, said In-charge of the Open Mic.

Naeem Fatima is the coordinator for the programme. Lok Virsa started this programme to provide a platform to the emerging singers from all genres. Talking to APP Naeem Fatima said that the idea was to promote those who are eager to sing, but do not have an opportunity or proper platform.—APP

