Lok Virsa to launch a book titled ‘Journey Through Lens’ on film history

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would soon launch a book titled “Journey Through Lens” on Pakistani film history.

Senior officials of Mandwa Film Club Lok Virsa told APP that the book will highlight the film history from renowned artists Sabiha, Santosh Kumar, Sudhir to Shabnam, Nadeem, Waheed Murad, Anjuman, Sultan Rahi to Mahira Khan.

The officials said that a colourful launching ceremony would be organized and renowned actors would be invited to participate in the event, adding that book would highlight the past, present and future of Pakistani film.

Pakistan is home to several film studios, mostly located in Karachi and Lahore. Pakistani cinema has played an important part in Pakistani Culture and in recent years has begun flourishing again after years of decline, delivering entertainment to audiences in Pakistan and expatriates abroad.

Several film industries are based in Pakistan, which tend to be regional and niche in nature. Over 10,000 Urdu feature-films have been produced in Pakistan since 1948, as well as over 8000 Punjabi, 6000 Pashto and 2000 Sindhi feature-length films.

The first film ever produced was Husn Ka Daku in 1930, directed by Abdur Rashid Kardar in Lahore. The first Pakistani-film produced was Teri Yaad directed by Daud Chand in 1948. Between 1947 and 2007, Pakistani cinema was based in Lahore, home to the nation’s largest film industry.—APP

Related