‘Lok Mela’ postponed

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has postponed a popular ten-day annual folk festival of capital city “Lok Mela”. In this regard, Lok Virsa management issued an announcement through social media that now Lok Virsa is planning to organize ten-day annual Lok Mela 2018 in the autumn season this year.

The ten-day Lok Mela was being organized annually in the month of April to entertain the people of federal capital. But after this announcement, a number artists and artisans expressed displeasure over the delay of the popular folk festival. According to Lok Virsa, announcement of new dates of Lok Mela 2018 would be made soon through a press release.

Laila Jatti, an artist said that it should be on time and month of April spring season, adding that it was the only mega event of capital city which attract thousands of people and hundreds of artists from across the country.—APP

