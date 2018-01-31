Logo, trophy of U-23 Games unveiled

Peshawar

Additional AC Mardan Dildar Hussain Bangash and AC Mardan Miss Tabinda Tariq Tuesday unveiled the Logo and Trophy of the 3nd U-23 Games carrying a slogan of ‘Khalari Ho Tu Sabat Karoo’ at fully decorated wedding hall part of the Mardan Sports Complex amidst joys and fun.

District Officer Finance and Planning Zahir Uddin Babar, Chairman U-23 Games-2018 unveiling ceremonies Jamshed Baloch, DSOs Kashif Khan, Razi Ullah Khan Batani, Admin Zakir Ullah Khan, DS Salim Raza, Nazim Mardan Khas Ali Gohar, International Coach Syed Jaffar Shah, hundreds and thousands of female and male players, school kids in colorful dresses of a local schools, office-bearers of various associations and a good number of spectators were also present during the colorful unveiling ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Dildar Hussain Bangash urged upon the youth to take active part in sports along with their education which leads to create a health nation.

He said steps have been taken in KP for involving each and every youth in sports and that is why the first and second editions of the mega Games held successfully held in 2016 and 2017 wherein more than 7000 athletes took part.

This time, it is very encouraging that the Directorate General Sports KP has widen up the pool of players and a total 11500 athletes in 17 female and 25 male discipline would take part in two different phases – at District and Regional levels.

In the first phase players from all the 26 districts would take part, followed by players from seven regional headquarters with a grand opening and closing ceremonies would be organized. He expressed the hope that the players would be given chances purely on merit and through that way many talented players would come up to the main pool of selection in various games part of the overall Under-23 Games-2018.

He said a system has been developed in sports wherein involving each district besides providing opportunities of healthy sports activities at the door steps of every youth which are 62 percent of the total populations. He said the govt is very keen in providing due opportunities to the youth in sports and education besides focus has been given to ensure healthcare to the people.

He said that out of 130 grounds, 100 playing fields have been completed in as many Tehsils and handed over to the Directorate General of Sports so that they could utilize these facilities. He said initiative has been taken to develop playing field facilities even with educational institutions across KP so that ample opportunities to be given to the school going kids.

Earlier, DSO Razi Ullah Batani highlighted various steps taken for ensure due facilities to the players.—APP