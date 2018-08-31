Logistics operators concerned over courier, Logistics Act

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Representatives of service providers of shipping, maritime and logistic sector have expressed great concern over the bill titled ‘Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority Act 2017’, now pending approval with the Senate to become an act, and urged the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to take-up the case with the government to resolve this matter once and for all.

The representatives of courier and logistic operators registered their apprehension during a meeting with Syed Mazhar Nasir, Senior Vice President FPCCI and Tariq Haleem, Vice President FPCCI.

They informed the FPCCI that they were opposed to any form of additional legislation for shipping lines/agents for they were already licensed by the Pakistan Custom under Customs Act, 1969. Moreover, the sector was well documented and was reporting to several government entities on monthly basis. Therefore, there was no need for Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority Act 2017.

The delegation expressed their grave concern at the false and defamatory information, from certain quarters regarding alleged blackmailing and criminal breach of trust by Shipping Lines/Agents and Terminal Operators, appeared and transmitted in the print and electronic media. These allegations are false and defamatory and have injured the reputation of Shipping Lines/Agents and Terminal Operators.

These allegations have been published / transmitted without any verification and without seeking any clarification. The representatives also informed that some importers do not have clear idea about how to negotiate shipping terms with their suppliers and therefore there was a need to educate them.

Explaining their point of view they said that in today’s environment of free trade and massive competition merchants should not make themselves hostage to unscrupulous service providers and instead they must exercise their right to choose the most economical options available and use the services of reputed shipping lines/agents who offer them good rates and services.

In case of C&F shipments Consignees/Importers may ask Shippers/Exporters how much exactly and under what heads they have to pay to Shipping Agents at the time of taking delivery in Pakistan so that all charges are clear initio.

It was decided in the meeting that FPCCI would organize training cum awareness sessions with Pakistan Ship’s Agents Association (PSAA) All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) and terminal operators to educate merchants on how best to negotiate their shipping arrangements.

During the meeting APSA informed that thousands of containers belonging to foreign shipping lines were stuck-up due to overdue cargo auctions since several years causing congestion in the terminals bringing bad name to the country.

KICT informed over a thousand containers are lying in KICT which are marked “full release” by Customs however consignees have failed to collect the containers.

FPCCI assured the delegation to take-up the issues discussed with concerned parties and the relevant authorities in the government.

FPCCI informed of complaints about delay in refund of container security deposit. PSAA maintained its commitment that Shipping Lines/Agents shall refund the security deposit within seven working days provided all dues are cleared. FPCCI requested Terminal Operators to provide list of their charges to FPCCI.

