Logical end of mega corruption cases top priority: NAB chief

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javaid Iqbal on Thursday said it was top priority of NAB to take the cases of mega corruption to their logical end.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony held for the affectees of Ferozepur Housing Society here at NAB office, the Chairman stressed that NAB believed in ‘work, work and work’ under the provided law.

He said the performance of NAB Lahore in particular had a key role in the overall performance of NAB. He highlighted that to return plundered amounts to the affectees of all housing/cooperative societies was one of the top priorities of NAB and assured that all possible steps were being taken to recover the money of persons hit in such scams.

The chairman said this was the only institution which deposited Rs 297 billion in the national exchequer after recovering this money from the looters.

He appreciated Director General NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem for his performance and efforts.

Earlier, the DG NAB Lahore gave updates on development in various mega corruption cases. It is pertinent to mention that the Chairman NAB distributed cheques amounting to Rs 590 million among the affectees of the said housing society.

