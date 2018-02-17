Lodhran’s debacle

Muhammad Usman

THE loss of PTI in a stronghold — NA-154 at Lodhran — is no less than a debacle and a much needed shot in arms for screaming PML (N) under debris of venality. It has exposed PTI at a time when time to next elections is short and ability of Imran Khan to see through a failure and learn still remains far from desired. On top of this, he is surrounded by people overwhelmingly, belonging to cohort of status quo. Whatever he has spoken in aftermaths of subject debacle, is essentially in defence of stumbling Jahangir Tareen, not of his party which definitely needed shock therapy after political rupture at hands of electorally astute PML (N). Imran Khan as usually missed the opportunity to salvage the party under constant threat of stigmatization by its detractors for straying from its ideology since its massive appearance on 30 October 2011; a watershed in politics of the country.

At first place, it should have been Tareen himself to call off the day for having ditched the party fatally by his disqualification from Supreme Court, dynastic politics and loss of a critically important by election. It was no big ask from a self-proclaimed man of righteousness like him. Alternately, it was incumbent upon Imran Khan to show him the door because no individual is bigger than an organization. A defeat is orphan but strangely Imran Khan hastened to own it while largely passing the buck to party workers for being complacent and kudos to young rookie for bagging more than 91000 votes in his first electoral flight. This may not be easily digestible for hardcore rank and file of the party. The shattering defeat is not a failure of Jahangir Tareen alone. The whole top tier of PTI is responsible equally. It is largely a result of accumulation of errors and missed opportunities over a period of time. To err is human, to persist in error is diabolical – Georges Canguilhem. PTI seems not to change the tack. As per media reports, they have planned countrywide tours of Imran Khan under a new banner of “one day, one city” To the contrary, situation calls for deep introspection and taking even painful measures to correct the situation.

Imran Khan was not feared by ruling elite because he was a legendary cricketer, a celebrity or social worker. It was his credible appeal, imbued with ideology of change which stated taking roots fast among youth, middle class, women and civil society, frustrated with unbridled corruption, dynastic politics, incompetence and stubbornness of ruling elite. These are the segments which take less time to emerge agents of change. Seeing this, political opportunists in guise of electable, in droves, not only joined PTI but also raced to its top hierarchy nevertheless, regardless of this, aspirants of change did not lose heart. In 2013 elections, they came out first time in large numbers, stood in blistering heat to cast vote for PTI. This was the margin which PTI needed to preserve however, it continues to dwindle because of preponderance/sway of politicians of status quo in the party who neither know nor desire politics of change. Media team of PTI is timid, inept and part time.

It is largely consist of /headed by those who were opposed to Imran Khan in not so distant past. Imran Khan also has increasingly become inaccessible to party workers which is mainstay of an ideological party. His policy of open door only exists in theory. In practice, one finds many gatekeepers. Imran Khan was never known for political acumen and agility. Besides developing them, it was expected that he may compensate this by keeping sincere, bold, committed and widely awake/competent people in his inner circle. Contrarily, it is mainly comprised of sycophants only. Personal life is sacrosanct but a leader is a public property. He needs to tame his personal preferences if so warranted. Consequently, few major things have emerged. One, image of PTI as party of change could not reach at level as expected to.

Two, blissfully PTI is also more inclined to fight battle electorally on same turf and way at which ruling elite is adept particularly, PML (N) i.e. electable, dynastic/clan and other traditional voting tactics etc. Three, narrative of PML (N) that Nawaz Sharif is synonymous to national development, is still makes significant strides particularly, amongst its traditional voters. It has the potential of a wining factor which in reality, is hollow on the inside. It is not understood that why PTI has not attacked it as fiercely and clearly as it does on corruption issue. It may be borne by PTI that our people have shown tendency repeatedly to condone corruption of our ruling elite. The debacle at Lodhran has amply demonstrated that going for PTI remains bumpy. It is not the way a political party works. It takes stock of situation realistically, formulates a coherent strategy and fields right people to take on its rivals frontally. The foremost for PTI is to bring their ideological supporters back to their fold by effecting a mid-course correction. Fortunately for PTI that they still wish success to Imran Khan because they consider cost of his failure too high for the country.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

