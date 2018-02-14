Lodhran victory triumph of movement for justice: Marriyum

Islamabad

Victory of the PML-N candidate in the Lodhran by-election is the first glad tiding in regards to the triumph of the movement for justice and restoration of sanctity of vote promised by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, which also proves that the people of Pakistan are standing with him.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Arangzeb while talking to the media outside Accountability Court here Tuesday. She said that entire Pakistan was witnessing how ineligibility was transforming into eligibility. Marriyum said the victory was sequel to the fulfillment of the pledges that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif made with the people in 2013. She said that the people were convinced that like the earlier promises Nawaz Sharif would also redeem his pledge for the restoration of justice and sanctity of the vote.

The minister said that by the grace of God the first moon of PML-N victory in 2018 had emerged from Lodhran. The result in the by-election indicated the trend for whom the people would cast their votes: the man who brought CPEC or the one who only embellished containers; the one who eliminated terrorism or the one who attacked parliament; the man who winched the country out of bankruptcy and put it on the road to progress.—APP