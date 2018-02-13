Lodhran victory represents triumph of movement for justice and sanctity of vote : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD :Victory of the PML-N candidate in the Lodhran by-election is the first glad tiding in regards to the triumph of the movement for justice and restoration of sanctity of vote promised by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, which also proves that the people of Pakistan are standing with him. This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Arangzeb while talking to the media outside Accountability Court here Tuesday. She said that entire Pakistan was witnessing how ineligibility was transforming into eligibility. Marriyum said the victory was sequel to the fulfillment of the pledges that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif made with the people in 2013. She said that the people were convinced that like the earlier promises Nawaz Sharif would also redeem his pledge for the restoration of justice and sanctity of the vote. The minister said that by the grace of God the first moon of PML-N victory in 2018 had emerged from Lodhran. The result in the by-election indicated the trend for whom the people would cast their votes: the man who brought China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) or the one who only embellished containers; the one who eliminated terrorism or the one who attacked parliament; the man who winched the country out of bankruptcy and put it on the road to progress and ended darkness or the one who generated electricity though MOUs (memorandums of understanding). Marriyum said that the people had understood the difference and the Lodhran victory amply proved that. She thanked the people of Lodhran, who by reposing their faith in the PML-N had sent a strong message that the masses of Pakistan had rejected the politics of lies, chaos and anarchy and they would vote only on the basis of performance. Responding to a question, the minister said that the people had voted for the PML-N because Nawaz Sharif had delivered to the masses by fulfilling all the promises that he made with them during three stints as prime minister. She observed that in 2013, Imran Khan had boasted that he would produce so much electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which would be enough for entire Pakistan but the people were witness to the reality that it were the federal and Punjab governments, which were producing electricity for the requirements of KP.

Orignally published by APP