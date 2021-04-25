Lodhran Police nick 164 fugitives, 73 drug dealers

On the directives of Punjab IG Police Inam Ghani, vigorous operation is being carried out in all the districts of the province to improve the law and order situation and protect the life, honour and property of the common man.

In this regard, Lodhran Police under leadership of DPO Syed Karar Hussain is fighting against anti-social elements.

Ten police stations of the district have arrested a total of 164 fugitives and other suspects involved in various crimes during the past month and recovered large quantities of drugs and illegal weapons.

Regarding the details of police operations, DPO Syed Karar Hussain said that district police arrested 21 members of 09 dacoit gangs in the last 30 days and recovered 8.852 million worth of stolen goods.

In 62 cases of illegal arms holding, 121 bullets including 07 Kalashnikovs, 13 guns, 04 repeaters, 02 rifles, 31 pistols, 02 revolvers, 03 carbines were recovered.

Regarding the ongoing drug eradication operations, the DPO said that last month, police recovered 21 kg of hashish, 2318 liters of liquor and 13 wine manufacturing kilns from the possession of the accused.

Besides, 55 cases of over speeding, 01 case of applying bogus number plate and 18 cases of gas refilling were registered in the district.

10 cases of substandard cylinder possession, 07 cases of gambling and 18 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered.

DPO Syed Karar Hussain said that full scale operation against anti-social elements would continue.