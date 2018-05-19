Lodhi urges UN to implement resolutions regarding Kashmir, Palestine at Int’l fora

NEW YORK : Pakistan’s Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday said that United Nations has been urged to implement resolutions regarding the sufferings of Kashmiris and Palestinians at international fora.

Addressing a session on international peace and stability, Lodhi said that the politics of super powers is barricading the resolutions regarding Kashmir and Palestine issue. Such efforts should be discouraged, she asserted.

The ambassador said that time has come to make UNO more unbiased and effective.

Earlier, Pakistan had expressed support to any Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) initiative to alleviate plight of the Palestinians and deplored the failure of the UN Security Council to condemn the deadly violence by Israeli troops in Gaza against the Palestinians.

Maleeha Lodhi deplored that one country has again blocked the unanimous call of the 14 other members of the Security Council, to issue a statement merely calling for an independent investigation into the incidents.

She described a call by some countries for both sides to exercise “restraint” a “disingenuous attempt” to equate the occupying power with the Palestinians.

She said the US action to shift its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is egregious violation of international law and contravention of the UN Charter’s prohibition of the forcible acquisition of territory. They also gravely undermined any prospect of a two-state solution in the Middle East.