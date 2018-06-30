Lodhi slams Int’l community’s double standards for humanity

ISLAMABAD : Dr Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) has denounced the international community’s double standards in the implementation of its international obligations to protect civilians and prevent crimes against humanity.

While speaking in the General Assembly debate on ‘Responsibility to Protect and Prevent Crimes against Humanity’, the Pakistani envoy said “selectivity” has meant that egregious crimes, including killings and mass blinding, claim innocent victims in Indian-occupied Kashmir in full view of the international community.“The tragic victims in occupied Jammu and Kashmir suffer the further indignity of living under an illegal occupation,” she said.

Lodhi also referred to the grave situation in Palestine, where the failure of the international community to uphold these norms has been what she called “most manifest and telling.”

As the killing fields of Gaza were drenched in the blood of over 130 innocent Palestinians, including countless women and children, she said, the Security Council stood as a silent bystander to the plight of the long-suffering Palestinian people. The Pakistani ambassador further added that in the current times, the world should not be selective in its approach, such as being provoked at some transgressions while choosing to wilfully ignore others.

“Against this backdrop, calls for accountability of double standards and selectivity, especially when egregious crimes including killings and mass-blinding are being committed in full view of the international community”, she asserted.“We should neither attempt nor accept any artificial duality between the twin imperatives of legitimacy and legality.”