Lodhi for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris

Salim Ahmed

Chairman Pakistan Awami Tehreek-e-Inqilab Prof. Aftab Lodhi expressed deep sorrow and concern over the killing of 21 Kashmiri people and injury of over 100 people.

Addressing a ceremony, Prof. Aftab Lodhi called for observing Black Day against India to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. He accused the Indian Army of having crossed all limits of brutality whereby thousands of Kashmiri people had been martyred, abducted, tortured, injured and blinded by pellet gun firing. He said Kashmiri people were sacrificing their lives seeking accession with Pakistan, but our silence was more painful than Indian brutality.

He said that the government had failed to do anything support Kashmir cause or to reclaim the jugular of Pakistan. He said that despite 23 UN resolutions, the Kashmiri people had suffered the worst massacre and ethnic cleansing, and it was time for an aggressive diplomacy to solve Kashmir crisis so that we could present the real face of India brutality on every world forum.