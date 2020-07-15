Locusts wiped out in Sargodha Division: Dr Farah

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood said on Wednesday that effective campaign by locust control committees, crops and orchards had been saved from devastation by wiping out locusts completely in the division.

Addressing a meeting of divisional administrative officers, she said the performance of 1850 committees set up at villages level across the division had been lauded by the PDMA. Deputy commissioners of four districts of the division and officers of other departments concerned including the agriculture department deserve congratulations, she added.

Director Cattle Market Management Company Dr Aftaab said that for Eidul Azha, 28 cattle markets in four districts would be functional from July 17, out of which, 10 markets set up by Cattle Market Committee would remain opened round the clock while 18 temporary sale points would be functional from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. He said that foolproof security for cattle markets coupled with strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs had been finalized.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that a system should be evolved through which information of locust entering through borders can be spread effectively and timely. He said that all the machinery and equipment needed to tackle the locust attack will be provided to the concerned authorities. The meeting was briefed that anti-locust teams have been working in areas of the Cholistan where locust is present. As many as 10 camps will be set up and 2 vehicles will be available at each camp to fight against locust.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting at his office, to review the locust situation. The meeting was attended by relevant officials. The Deputy Commissioner was briefed regarding the steps taken to offset the impending locust attack. An official of Agriculture Department, Mushtaq Soomro said they were conducting surveys of areas where locust is breeding and those that could fall vulnerable to its attack. He said they have adequate amount of pesticides available for the purpose.