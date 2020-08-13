Lockdown is over, not coronavirus: Dr Azra

Sindh Health Minister DrAzraPechuho said on Thursday that the lockdown in Sindh had ended, but not the coronavirus pandemic. The statement by the health minister came hours after Sindh reported another 10 fatalities and 360 new cases of the virus on Thursday. “The lockdown was ended because of economic difficulties,” DrPechuho said in her statement. “However, reopening all businesses doesn’t imply that the pandemic is over.” The Sindh government had lifted the lockdown on August 10, allowing businesses to operate under coronavirus SOPs. The Sindh health minister urged people to go out only when it is extremely necessary and not to forget wearing face masks. “Keep washing your hands regularly and follow all precautions,” she added. Medical authorities in Sindh said they fear the province’s health care system may soon be overwhelmed as Pakistan has eased its coronavirus lockdown. Sindh’s health minister, Dr. AzraFazalPechuho, told Arab News on Tuesday that given the current infection rate, also among medical personnel, the province is running out of hospital beds, ventilators and doctors attending to COVID-19 patients. “Lockdown is also necessary to reduce the mortality rate, which will increase because of the high presence of comorbidities within our population,” she said, adding that besides coexisting health conditions being common among Pakistani patients, many in the country have low immunity levels due to poor nutrition.