Lockdown in targeted areas likely, says Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that the provincial government will impose a lockdown in areas with higher number of coronavirus cases to stem the spread of the disease.

Talking to the media, she said that the government had warned earlier that the number of cases will rise. The minister said that the final decision regarding the lockdown will be taken by the cabinet committee.

“Lahore has more than 19,000 coronavirus cases,” she said, adding that when the lockdown was eased ‘people thought that the coronavirus has left’. Dr Yasmin said that the cases are rising due to the violation of SOPs, even though people were fined for flouting the rules.

Punjab has every kind of data, she said, adding that they are witnessing the benefits of ACTEMRA injection against the virus. “There are reports that ACTEMRA injection is being stocked to be sold in black,” said the minister, adding in the same vein the medicine is not life-saving.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that in Punjab, the highest number of tests were done and several doctors, who were not treating the virus patients, got infected.

She said that the province has a great number of testing kits.

