Lockdown in IOK can be deadly during health crisis, HRW to India

JAMMU A prominent US-based international human rights watchdog, Human Rights Watch (HRW), has called upon India to lift internet restrictions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir saying intentionally shutting down or restricting access to the internet violates multiple rights and can be deadly during a health crisis such as the COVID19 pandemic. The HRW in a statement issued in New York said during a health crisis, access to timely and accurate information is crucial as people use the internet for updates on health measures, movement restrictions, and relevant news to protect themselves and others. “Internet shutdowns block people from getting essential information and services,” said senior HRW official, Deborah Brown. “During this global health crisis, shutdowns directly harm people’s health and lives, and undermine efforts to bring the pandemic under control,” said Deborah Brown, who is also a senior digital rights researcher and advocate. Since COVID-19 spread to India, she said, people have reported not being able to access websites that provide information about the pandemic due to highly restricted speeds that make accessing anything beyond text messages nearly impossible. She said even the New Delhi-based Internet Freedom Foundation has called upon the government to make all tools including high speed internet available to doctors and patients to save lives. “During a global pandemic, when people around the world are isolated and access to information can mean life or death, it’s time to impose a moratorium on internet shutdowns,” Brown said. She said that India had the most internet shutdowns with at least 385 ordered since 2012. “In Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government imposed a complete communications blackout in August 2019, which stopped families from communicating and disrupted the local economy. Phone services were gradually restored, but it was only after the Supreme Court found the internet shutdown illegal in January 2020 that service was partially restored, and only at 2G speed,” Brown said. She said that the governments should ensure immediate access to the fastest and broadest possible service for all. “Countries should prioritize their responsibilities under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and avoid complicity in human rights abuses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.—KMS