Lockdown, highway blockade likely to create famine in held Kashmir

JAMMU In occupied Kashmir, as the entire Kashmir Valley has already been experiencing shortage of essential commodities in the face of strict military lockdown after August 5, 2019, now the imposition of a curfew-like situation in the name of anti-corona drive is likely to create a famine-like scenario in the territory The situation has turned worse as Srinagar-Jammu highway continues to remain closed for the sixth consecutive day, today, due to massive landslides at Dalwas in Ramban area. Reports emerging from various areas said that over 1800 trucks and tankers loaded with essential goods have been stranded in Nashri, Chenani, Kud, Udhampur, Dhar Road and Nagrota Bypass areas of Jammu since March 27. Some buses carrying stranded passengers from Jammu to Kashmir Valley are also struck on the highway. Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed Poonch, Rajouri, Banihal, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu and Kathua. High altitude areas of Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar have also experienced fresh snowfall.—KMS