Locals call to stop illegal cutting of trees

Astore

The people of Astore have shown deep concern over the illegal cutting of forest woods by timber mafia. Local government representatives, Jamsheed Khan and Shabir Hussain while talking to media men said although the government had imposed ban on illegal cutting of trees and also deputed forest guards in the area but the illegal cutting of forests continue unabated.

They said that due to deforestation, the natural beauty of the area and wildlife was badly affected which need a quick and fast attention.—TNS