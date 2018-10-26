Local train service to be launched in Karachi from Oct 31: Rashid

LAHORE : Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday announced that a local train service was being launched in Karachi.

Speaking to the media, Rashid said, “The train service is being launched on the direction of the prime minister and will run between Dhabeji and Karachi.”

He further said, “President Arif Alvi will inaugurate the train on October 31.”

The federal minister for railways added, “PM Imran has fulfilled his promise. This will be the launch of a sixth train within 60 days of the new government assuming office.”

“We will fulfill our promise of launching 10 new trains in first 100 days of the government,” he added.

He added, that in the next phase a shuttle train running from Karachi to Hyderabad will be launched. Earlier, locals trains were launched in Mianwali, Lahore and Sukkur.

