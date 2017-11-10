Local talent shine during National Theatre Festival

Zubair Qureshi

The local artistes and theatre production houses had a unique opportunity to showcase their flair and creativity for the performing arts during the last three days at the 12th National Theatre Festival.

The largest ever theatre festival is being organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with the 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan.‘Ghar to aakhir apna hae’ (at least the home is ours), written by Nisar Razmi and directed by Tahir Siddiqi, was staged on Thursday.

‘Aik Boon Zindgi’ (one drop life), written by Arshad Chehaal and directed by Sabir Khan, was staged on Wednesday by the Super Vision Production.

‘Enquiry Officer’, written by Agha Saleem and directed by Javaid Babar, was a production of the JB Theatre Group from Peshawar with all the local artistes.